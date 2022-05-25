Bronchitis was most commonly caused by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). In cohort studies with healthy newborns as reference groups, RSV-induced bronchiolitis was linked to preschool wheezing and asthma. For a study, researchers sought to compare the links between RSV and RV-induced bronchiolitis and preschool wheeze and childhood asthma development. Using a MeSH term-based approach, investigators systematically searched the published literature in 5 databases. Children with bronchiolitis were enrolled in cohort studies. Recurrent wheezing and asthma diagnosis were the major outcomes. The 95% CIs for Wald risk ratios and odds ratios (ORs) were calculated (CIs). Forest plots were used to illustrate individual and aggregate ORs. The meta-analysis comprised 38 papers in total. A meta-analysis of 8 studies that looked at the link between baby bronchiolitis and recurrent wheeze found that the RV-bronchiolitis group was more likely than the RSV-bronchiolitis group to have recurrent wheeze (OR 4.11; 95% CI 2.24–7.56). In a meta-analysis of 9 studies with data on asthma development, the RV-bronchiolitis group was more likely to develop asthma (OR 2.72; 95% CI 1.48–4.99). This was the first meta-analysis to assess differences in the size of virus-induced recurrent wheeze and virus-induced childhood asthma outcomes amongst viruses. The probability of developing wheeze and childhood asthma was more significantly linked to RV-induced bronchiolitis.

Source:onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/pai.13741