On January 4 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported the emergence of a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China due to a new coronavirus, the SARS-CoV-2. A few weeks later, hospitals had to put in place a series of drastic measures to deal with the massive influx of suspected COVID-19 (COronaroVIrus Disease) patients while securing regular patient care, in particular in the intensive care units (ICU). Since March 12th, 77 of the 685 COVID-19 patients admitted to our hospital required hospitalization in the ICU. What are the roles and the added-value of the critical care pharmacist during this period? His missions have evolved although they have remained focused on providing health services for the patients. Indeed, integrated into a steering committee created to organize the crisis in the intensive care units, the role of the clinical pharmacist was focused on the organization and coordination between ICU and the pharmacy, the implementation of actions to secure practices, to train new professionals and the adaptation of therapeutic strategies. He participated to literature monitoring and increased his involvement in the clinical research team. He provided a link between the ICU and the pharmacy thanks to his knowledges of practices and needs.Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier Masson SAS.

