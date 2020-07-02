Aim of the issue was to compare clinical characteristics and treatment results of patients with follicular lymphoma (FL) with translocations involving loci of c-MYC/8q24, BCL2/18q21 and/or BCL6/3q27 genes and patients with high – grade B-cell lymphoma [High – grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL), double – hit (DH)]. Materials and methods. Since 2004 to 2017 years in National Research Center for Hematology 12 patients with high – grade B-cell lymphoma double – hit (HGBL DH) and 6 FL patients with translocations involving c-MYC and BCL2 and/or BCL6 had been treated. We performed a comparative analysis of clinical characterisctics in both groups. As primary endpoints was assessed frequency of complete remission (CR) or progressive disease (PD); as secondary endpoints – overall (OS) and event – free survival (EFS). Results. 5 patients with HGBL DH had c-MYC/BCL6, 7 – c-MYC/BCL2 rearrangements; 2 patients with FL had c-MYC/BCL2, 3 – c-MYC/BCL6, 1 – c-MYC/BCL2/BCL6 rearrangements. FL was represented by grade 3A in 2, grade 3B – in 4 cases, 3 of them had large – cell transformation. In HGBL DH and FL patients had no significant differences in clinical characteristics. The majority of patients had a widespread tumour, increased LDH activity, high frequency of extranodal and bone marrow involvement. Ki-67 expression level was lower in patients with FL (p.

