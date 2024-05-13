The role of voltage-gated calcium channel α2δ-1 in the occurrence and development in myofascial orofacial pain.

Patients who suffer from myofascial orofacial pain could affect their quality of life deeply. The pathogenesis of pain is still unclear. Our objective was to assess Whether Voltage-gated calcium channel αδ-1(Cavα2δ-1) is related to myofascial orofacial pain. Rats were divided into the masseter tendon ligation group and the sham group. Compared with the sham group, the mechanical pain threshold of the masseter tendon ligation group was reduced on the 4th, 7th, 10th and 14th day after operation(P < 0.05). On the 14th day after operation, Cavα2δ-1 mRNA expression levels in trigeminal ganglion (TG) and the trigeminal spinal subnucleus caudalis and C1-C2 spinal cervical dorsal horn (Vc/C) of the masseter tendon ligation group were increased (P=0.021, P=0.012). Rats were divided into three groups. On the 4th day after ligating the superficial tendon of the left masseter muscle of the rats, 10 ul Cavα2δ-1 antisense oligonucleotide, 10 ul Cavα2δ-1 mismatched oligonucleotides and 10 ul normal saline was separately injected into the left masseter muscle of rats in Cavα2δ-1 antisense oligonucleotide group, Cavα2δ-1 mismatched oligonucleotides group and normal saline control group twice a day for 4 days. The mechanical pain threshold of the Cavα2δ-1 antisense oligonucleotides group was higher than Cavα2δ-1 mismatched oligonucleotides group on the 7th and 10th day after operation (P < 0.01). After PC12 cells were treated with lipopolysaccharide, Cavα2δ-1 mRNA expression level increased (P < 0.001). Cavα2δ-1 may be involved in the occurrence and development in myofascial orofacial pain.© 2024. The Author(s).

