Lipids are one of our body’s most vital components. Advances in lipidomics elucidate new functions in allergy disorders for different lipid components. Some findings indicated, for instance, anti-inflammatory benefits on allergic illnesses of omega-3 fatty acids, such as docosahexaenoic acid, eicosapentaenoic acid and its metabolites. The study presents the role that lipid mediators play in the allergic mouse model of conjunctivitis. Numerous lipid compounds from tiny tissue samples as connectival specimens can be profiled by lipidomics using fluid chromatography – tandem mass spectrometry. Analytical lipidomics have shown that different inflammatory lipid mediators in the conjunctival model of conjunctivitis are generated. Dietary omega-3 FAs have decreased inflammatory lipid mediators and allergic conjunctivitis in mice models. In addition, allergic inflammation has been described as roles for specialised lipid pro-resolving mediators (SPMs).

The mediators of Lipid have essential roles in allergic illness pathogenesis, including conjunctivitis allergic. New therapeutic methods for allergic conjunctivitis are expected for Omega-3 FAs and SPMs.

Reference: https://journals.lww.com/co-allergy/Abstract/2019/10000/The_roles_of_omega_3_fatty_acids_and_resolvins_in.17.aspx