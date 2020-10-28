The outbreak of the novel coronavirus is affecting the lives of so many people these days. The lives of all the people in the world have been affected in the worst possible extent. Therefore, what matters the most in such situations is to assure that the people are provided with the best possible care in the minimum time. There has been a greater reliance placed upon the people how these viruses are affecting the people who are already suffering from the different kinds of viruses. The aim of the study is to understand the relationship between abdominal fat distribution and COVID-19 severity. There has been evidence to prove that the virus does not differentiate between the lean or fat body. There has been a study conducted taking a sample of 441 patients who were suffering from COVID-19. Therefore, the people who were positive based on nasal swab tests were computed with the help of tomography about the suggestive finding of severity in the body mass index. However, the results proved that the male sex was more common with more severe body mass index as a result of which they were the ones who were having a severity in the symptoms of the virus to the maximum possible extent. Therefore, care must be taken.

REf art: https://www.annalsthoracicsurgery.org/article/S0003-4975(99)00439-7/pdf