The transcriptomic landscape of monosomy X (45,X) during early human fetal and placental development.

Feb 17, 2025

Experts: Jenifer P Suntharalingham,Ignacio Del Valle,Federica Buonocore,Sinead M McGlacken-Byrne,Tony Brooks,Olumide K Ogunbiyi,Danielle Liptrot,Nathan Dunton,Gaganjit K Madhan,Kate Metcalfe,Lydia Nel,Abigail R Marshall,Miho Ishida,Neil J Sebire,Gudrun E Moore,Berta Crespo,Nita Solanky,Gerard S Conway,John C Achermann

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Jenifer P Suntharalingham

    Genetics & Genomic Medicine Research and Teaching Department, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1EH, UK.

    Ignacio Del Valle

    Genetics & Genomic Medicine Research and Teaching Department, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1EH, UK.

    Federica Buonocore

    Genetics & Genomic Medicine Research and Teaching Department, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1EH, UK.

    Sinead M McGlacken-Byrne

    Genetics & Genomic Medicine Research and Teaching Department, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1EH, UK.

    Tony Brooks

    UCL Genomics, UCL Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1DZ, UK.

    Olumide K Ogunbiyi

    Department of Histopathology, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust, London, WC1N 3JH, UK.

    Developmental Biology and Cancer Research and Teaching Department, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1EH, UK.

    NIHR Great Ormond Street Biomedical Research Centre, London, WC1N 1EH, UK.

    Danielle Liptrot

    Developmental Biology and Cancer Research and Teaching Department, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1EH, UK.

    Nathan Dunton

    UCL Genomics, UCL Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1DZ, UK.

    Gaganjit K Madhan

    UCL Genomics, UCL Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1DZ, UK.

    Kate Metcalfe

    Developmental Biology and Cancer Research and Teaching Department, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1EH, UK.

    Lydia Nel

    Developmental Biology and Cancer Research and Teaching Department, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1EH, UK.

    Abigail R Marshall

    Developmental Biology and Cancer Research and Teaching Department, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1EH, UK.

    Miho Ishida

    Genetics & Genomic Medicine Research and Teaching Department, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1EH, UK.

    Neil J Sebire

    Department of Histopathology, Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust, London, WC1N 3JH, UK.

    Developmental Biology and Cancer Research and Teaching Department, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1EH, UK.

    NIHR Great Ormond Street Biomedical Research Centre, London, WC1N 1EH, UK.

    Gudrun E Moore

    Genetics & Genomic Medicine Research and Teaching Department, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1EH, UK.

    Berta Crespo

    Developmental Biology and Cancer Research and Teaching Department, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1EH, UK.

    Nita Solanky

    Developmental Biology and Cancer Research and Teaching Department, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1EH, UK.

    Gerard S Conway

    Institute for Women’s Health, University College London, London, WC1E 6AU, UK.

    John C Achermann

    Genetics & Genomic Medicine Research and Teaching Department, UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, University College London, London, WC1N 1EH, UK. j.achermann@ucl.ac.uk.

