SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

The UK Tobacco and Vapes Bill (2023/4): framing strategies used by tobacco and nicotine industry actors faced with an endgame policy (a generational sales ban of tobacco products) and nicotine product restrictions.

Mar 24, 2025

Experts: Britta K Matthes,Tess Legg,Rosemary Hiscock,Allen W A Gallagher,Karin Silver,Hala Alaouie,Duncan Thomas,Anna B Gilmore

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Britta K Matthes

    Department for Health, University of Bath, Bath, UK bkm28@bath.ac.uk.

    Tess Legg

    Department for Health, University of Bath, Bath, UK.

    Rosemary Hiscock

    Department for Health, University of Bath, Bath, UK.

    Allen W A Gallagher

    Department for Health, University of Bath, Bath, UK.

    Karin Silver

    Department for Health, University of Bath, Bath, UK.

    Hala Alaouie

    Department for Health, University of Bath, Bath, UK.

    Duncan Thomas

    Department for Health, University of Bath, Bath, UK.

    Anna B Gilmore

    Department for Health, University of Bath, Bath, UK.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement