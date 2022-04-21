Multiple centers have used functional luminal imaging probes (FLIP) to examine esophagogastric junction (EGJ) function in patients at risk for esophageal obstruction. Still, their role in detecting peristaltic diseases was less well understood. Between 2018 and 2020, researchers enrolled 42 patients undergoing high-resolution esophageal manometry with impedance (HRIM) and FLIP. Swallow Gateway software was used to evaluate HRIM parameters to determine peristaltic and lower esophageal sphincter pressures and bolus flow characteristics. The existence of recurrent antegrade contractions (RACs), EGJ distensibility, and related characteristics were investigated in FLIP tracings. There were 42 patients (11 controls, 7 achalasia, 16 fundoplications, 8 dysmotility). Patients ranged in age from somewhere between 10.1 to 0.9 years. Bolus flow characteristics varied significantly by diagnosis, with prolonged bolus presence (BPT) in control patients compared to fundoplication and dysmotility patients. For solid foods, there was a substantial relationship between EGJ diameter, EGJ distensibility, and bolus flow time (BFT) (r2 > 0.518, P<0.02). The occurrence of RACs and EGJ relaxation during RACs were linked to higher BFT and BPT across textures (P<0.05). However, HRIM revealed that 42% of patients with nonexistent RACs showed obvious peristalsis. Improved bolus flow was associated with the presence of RACs and EGJ relaxation by FLIP. Patients without RACs require HRIM to validate any dysmotility diagnoses.

Source:journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2022/04000/The_Utility_of_Functional_Luminal_Imaging_Probes.19.aspx