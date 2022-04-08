Multiple centers have employed functional luminal imaging probes (FLIP) to test esophagogastric junction (EGJ) function in patients at risk for esophageal obstruction, although its role in detecting peristaltic diseases was less thoroughly explored. There had been no studies that compared the sensitivity of FLIP to identify motility problems and impaired bolus transit using high-resolution esophageal manometry with impedance. Between 2018 and 2020, researchers enrolled 42 patients who were undergoing high-resolution esophageal manometry with impedance (HRIM) and FLIP. Swallow Gateway software was used to evaluate HRIM parameters in order to estimate peristaltic and lower esophageal sphincter pressure readings, as well as bolus flow characteristics. The existence of recurrent antegrade contractions (RACs), EGJ distensibility, and related characteristics were examined in FLIP tracings.

There were 42 patients in all (11 controls, 7 achalasia, 16 fundoplications, 8 dysmotility). The patients’ average age was 10.1± 0.9 years. There were substantial changes in bolus flow characteristics across diagnoses, with control patients having a longer bolus presence (BPT) than fundoplication and dysmotility patients. For solid meals, there was a strong association between EGJ diameter, EGJ distensibility, and bolus flow time (BFT) (r^2 > 0.518, P <0.02). The occurrence of RACs and EGJ relaxation during RACs was linked to higher BFT and BPT across textures (P< 0.05). HRIM revealed evident peristalsis in 42% of individuals with missing RACs. The existence of RACs and FLIP-induced EGJ relaxation was associated with increased bolus flow. Patients who did not have RACs required HRIM to validate any dysmotility diagnosis.

