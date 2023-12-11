Theranostics in Neurooncology: Heading Toward New Horizons.

Therapeutic approaches to brain tumors remain a challenge, with considerable limitations regarding delivery of drugs. There has been renewed and increasing interest in translating the popular theranostic approach well known from prostate and neuroendocrine cancer to neurooncology. Although far from perfect, some of these approaches show encouraging preliminary results, such as for meningioma and leptomeningeal spread of certain pediatric brain tumors. In brain metastases and gliomas, clinical results have failed to impress. Perspectives on these theranostic approaches regarding meningiomas, brain metastases, gliomas, and common pediatric brain tumors will be discussed. For each tumor entity, the general context, an overview of the literature, and future perspectives will be provided. Ongoing studies will be discussed in the supplemental materials. As most theranostic agents are unlikely to cross the blood-brain barrier, the delivery of these agents will be dependent on the successful development and clinical implementation of techniques enhancing permeability and retention. Moreover, the international community should strive toward sufficiently large and randomized studies to generate high-level evidence on theranostic approaches with radioligand therapies for central nervous system tumors.© 2024 by the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging.

