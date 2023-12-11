 Theranostics in Neurooncology: Heading Toward New Horizons. - Physician's Weekly
Theranostics in Neurooncology: Heading Toward New Horizons.

Dec 11, 2023

Contributors: Nelleke Tolboom,Antoine Verger,Nathalie L Albert,Francesco Fraioli,Eric Guedj,Tatjana Traub-Weidinger,Silvia Morbelli,Ken Herrmann,Pietro Zucchetta,Sabine L A Plasschaert,Igor Yakushev,Michael Weller,Martin Glas,Matthias Preusser,Diego Cecchin,Henryk Barthel,Donatienne Van Weehaeghe

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Nelleke Tolboom

    Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, University Medical Centre Utrecht, Utrecht, The Netherlands.

    Antoine Verger

    IADI, INSERM, UMR 1254, Department of Nuclear Medicine and Nancyclotep Imaging Platform, CHRU-Nancy, Université de Lorraine, Nancy, France.

    Nathalie L Albert

    Department of Nuclear Medicine, University Hospital of Munich, Munich, Germany.

    Francesco Fraioli

    Institute of Nuclear Medicine, University College London, London, United Kingdom.

    Eric Guedj

    Département de Médecine Nucléaire, Hôpital de la Timone, CERIMED, Institut Fresnel, Aix Marseille University, APHM, CNRS, Centrale Marseille, Marseille, France.

    Tatjana Traub-Weidinger

    Department of Biomedical Imaging and Image-Guided Therapy, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria.

    Silvia Morbelli

    IRCCS Ospedale Policlinico San Martino, Genoa Italy.

    Nuclear Medicine Unit, Department of Health Sciences, University of Genoa, Genoa, Italy.

    Ken Herrmann

    Department of Nuclear Medicine, University of Duisburg-Essen and German Cancer Consortium-University Hospital Essen, Essen, Germany.

    Pietro Zucchetta

    Department of Nuclear Medicine, University Hospital of Padova, Padova, Italy.

    Sabine L A Plasschaert

    Princess Máxima Center for Pediatric Oncology, Utrecht, The Netherlands.

    Igor Yakushev

    Department of Nuclear Medicine, School of Medicine, Technical University of Munich and Munich Center for Neurosciences-Brain and Mind, Munich, Germany.

    Michael Weller

    Department of Neurology, University Hospital and University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland.

    Martin Glas

    Division of Clinical Neurooncology, Department of Neurology and Center for Translational Neuro- and Behavioral Sciences, University Medicine Essen, University Duisburg-Essen and German Cancer Consortium, Essen, Germany.

    Matthias Preusser

    Division of Oncology, Department of Medicine I, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria.

    Diego Cecchin

    Nuclear Medicine Unit, Department of Medicine-DIMED, University Hospital of Padua, Padua, Italy.

    Henryk Barthel

    Department of Nuclear Medicine, Leipzig University Medical Centre, Leipzig, Germany; and.

    Donatienne Van Weehaeghe

    Department of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, Ghent University Hospital, Ghent, Belgium donatienne.vanweehaeghe@uzgent.be.

