Several research has looked at the possible therapeutic uses of capsaicin in human medicine, such as pain, obesity, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory illness. For a study, researchers sought to identify and record available information on therapeutic uses of capsaicin in humans utilizing any mechanism of capsaicin administration to treat respiratory system disorders.

From inception through 2021, electronic bibliographic databases (Web of Science, PubMed, Medline, ScienceDirect, Embase, Scopus) were searched to uncover experimental papers reporting clinical results of capsaicin medicinal uses. Studies published in peer-reviewed publications with or without a control group were considered. Animal research, human cell line studies, and physiological proof of concept studies were all rejected. For inclusion, reviewer pairs individually double-screened 2, 799 search results.

There were twenty-three original investigations in all. Non-allergic rhinitis (n=15), nasal polyposis (n=3), allergic rhinitis (n=2), unexplained chronic cough (n=2), and prevention of aspiration pneumonia (n=1) have all been studied with capsaicin. Intranasal application (nasal spray, soaked pads, solution), inhalation, ingestion, and aural ointment were all options for delivery. Capsaicin has been shown to improve clinical outcomes in rhinitis, nasal polyposis, chronic cough, and pneumonia in seventeen investigations. Capsaicin was shown to be safe in sixteen investigations, with no serious side effects observed and overall patient acceptance ranging from fair to good.

While the data in the analysis had limited clinical relevance, studies confirmed the overall safety of capsaicin as delivered in these trials and identified developing research strands and clinical ideas that merited additional investigation.

