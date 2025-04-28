SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Therapeutic effect of nintedanib in orbital fibroblasts in patients with Graves’ orbitopathy.

Apr 28, 2025

Experts: Hyun Young Park,Soo Hyun Choi,JaeSang Ko,Jin Sook Yoon

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Hyun Young Park

    Department of Ophthalmology, Severance Hospital, Institute of Vision Research, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Soo Hyun Choi

    Department of Ophthalmology, Severance Hospital, Institute of Vision Research, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    JaeSang Ko

    Department of Ophthalmology, Severance Hospital, Institute of Vision Research, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

    Jin Sook Yoon

    Department of Ophthalmology, Severance Hospital, Institute of Vision Research, Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement