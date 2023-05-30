The following is a summary of “Accuracy of Thermographic Imaging in the Early Detection of Pressure Injury: A Systematic Review,” published in the March 2023 issue of Critical Care by Baron, et al.

For a systematic review, researchers sought to verify the accuracy of thermographic images in the early detection of pressure injury (PI) in adult patients.

Between March 2021 and May 2022, researchers searched 18 databases using nine keywords to identify relevant articles. A total of 755 studies were evaluated. The inclusion criteria were studies that evaluated individuals over the age of 18 who were admitted to any healthcare setting, published in English, Spanish, or Portuguese, and examined the accuracy of thermal imaging in the early detection of PI, including suspected stage 1 PI or deep tissue injury and compared the region of interest to another area or control group, or to the Braden Scale or Norton Scale. Studies with contact infrared thermography, animal studies, and reviews were excluded, as were studies that included stages 2, 3, 4, and unstageable PIs. In addition, they examined sample characteristics and assessment measures related to image capture, including environmental, individual, and technical factors.

The sample sizes of the included studies ranged from 67 to 349 participants, and patients were followed up for periods ranging from a single assessment up to 14 days or until the appearance of a PI, discharge, or death. Evaluation with the infrared thermography identified temperature differentials between regions of interest and/or in comparison with risk assessment scales.

The study found that evidence on the accuracy of thermographic imaging in the early detection of PI needed to be improved.

