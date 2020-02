(Reuters) – A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official said on Wednesday that the three-month estimate for coronavirus vaccine to enter human trials may be too aggressive.

“We’re hoping in next quarter or 2 there will be a vaccine that will be ready to move” into human trials, Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said at a conference in New York.

