Thrombosis in MPN Impact Disease Course, Comorbidities

Photo Credit: libre de droit

Arterial and venous thrombosis events in patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN), including myelofibrosis, remain challenging, according to results published in Blood Cancer Journal. Alessandro M. Vannucchi, MD, and colleagues examined the association between thrombosis and MPN outcomes, including mortality. Their review indicates that arterial and venous thrombosis events may signal a more aggressive disease course. Dr. Vannucchi and colleagues point to evidence showing an association with myelofibrosis progression and mortality. Further, inflammatory biomarkers, including the neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio, are associated with degrees of aggressiveness of certain MPNs, and this suggests that a common inflammatory pathway is likely influencing cardiovascular disease and cancer incidence in MPNs. “Notably, this is observed more frequently in younger patients, likely due to prolonged exposure to MPN and environmental inflammatory triggers,” the researchers wrote. “These data underscore the need for new studies to validate these associations, delineate the sequence of events, and identify therapeutic targets to mitigate thrombotic events.”