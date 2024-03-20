Time-Restricted Eating Linked to Cardiovascular Mortality

TUESDAY, March 19, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Time-restricted eating (TRE) is associated with increased cardiovascular mortality risk, according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Epidemiology and Prevention/Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health 2024 Scientific Sessions, held from March 18 to 21 in Chicago.

Meng Chen and Victor W. Zhong, Ph.D., from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, examined whether TRE is associated with a reduced risk for all-cause and cause-specific mortality in a cohort of participants aged at least 20 years who completed two valid 24-hour dietary recalls. Typical eating duration was categorized as less than eight, eight to <10, 10 to <12, 12 to 16 (reference group), and >16 hours.

Data were included for 20,078 adults (weighted mean age, 48.5 years). The researchers identified 2,797 all-cause deaths during a median follow-up of 8.0 years, including 840 and 643 cardiovascular and cancer deaths, respectively. Eating duration of less than eight hours was significantly associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular mortality compared with an eating duration of 12 to 16 hours (hazard ratio, 1.96); the association was also seen for adults with cardiovascular disease and adults with cancer (hazard ratios, 2.06 and 2.72, respectively). No other eating durations were associated with cardiovascular mortality, apart from an eating duration of eight to <10 hours for those with cardiovascular disease (hazard ratio, 1.64).

“It’s crucial for patients, particularly those with existing heart conditions or cancer, to be aware of the association between an eight-hour eating window and increased risk of cardiovascular death,” Zhong said in a statement. “Our study’s findings encourage a more cautious, personalized approach to dietary recommendations.”

