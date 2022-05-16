For a study, researchers sought to examine the relationship between time to an active sitting posture and clinical characteristics in persons with COVID-19 who were hospitalized to the intensive care unit (ICU) and referred to physiotherapists. Between April 2020 and June 2021, prospective research was undertaken at the largest temporary ICU. Individuals with COVID-19 who got PT were included in the study. A multivariable Cox proportional hazard model was used to investigate the statistical relationship between active sitting posture and features of patients referred to physiotherapists, while also accounting for the various multidisciplinary teams in charge of patients.

About 284 people out of 478 (59.4%) got access to physiotherapy, which lasted a median of 8 days and did not differ between multidisciplinary teams (P = 0.446). After a median of 18 (IQR: 10.0–32.0) days, the active sitting position was achieved. The only predictor linked with the time to the active sitting posture was gender, with men having a lower hazard by a factor of 0.65 (95% CI: 0.48–0.87; P=0.0042) than females. Nearly half of those who were discharged from the ICU enhanced their Manchester Mobility Score by three points. There were no serious adverse events reported during PT. Patients with COVID-19 require more time in the ICU to attain an active sitting position, with males requiring more rehabilitation than females.

