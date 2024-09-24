Tips for Helping Patients Achieve Restorative Sleep

I introduced some of the ‘homework assignments’ that I prescribe to patients as I support their journey to health, happiness, and understanding of the “good life” in previous columns. These assignments usually begin with a focus on the following four areas: good sleep, good nutrition, good exercise or physical activity, and good work-life balance. My ensuing four columns will focus on these four pillars of health.

Defining Good Sleep

Sleep requirements rely on both time and quality of sleep. Consensus recommendations of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society specify that adults aged 18-60 years should sleep seven or more hours per night regularly. The National Sleep Foundation recommends seven to nine hours for adults aged 18- 64 and 7 to 8 hours for those aged 65 and older.

Sleep can significantly impact outcomes in patients with T2D. Authors of a review published in Diabetes Care earlier this year highlighted the importance of counseling patients with T2D about sleep, especially considering its emphasis in recent consensus guidelines by the American Diabetes Association and European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

Practical Tips for Achieving Good Sleep

The following advice can help improve sleep when practiced consistently.

1| Set a regular sleep schedule with consistent bedtime and waking time every day.

2| Create a bedtime routine that begins a couple of hours before it is time to sleep and includes a wind-down routine, such as dimming the light and avoiding the blue light of electronics, to promote natural melatonin rise.

3| Avoid the use of stimulants such as caffeine after noon.

4| Modify your sleeping environment to minimize disturbances.

5| Get up and go to another room to relax until you feel sleepy enough to return to sleep in bed

6| Form a relaxing image that helps prevent intrusive thoughts.

7| Practice progressive relaxation of muscle groups from head to toe if needed to relieve muscle tension.

By prioritizing good sleep, we empower our patients to enhance their physical health, emotional resilience, and overall QOL.