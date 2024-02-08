Tirzepatide Improves 24-Hour BP in Obesity-Related Hypertension

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 7, 2024 (HealthDay News) — For patients with obesity and hypertension, tirzepatide improves 24-hour blood pressure (BP), according to a research letter published online Feb. 5 in Hypertension.

James A. de Lemos, M.D., from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and colleagues examined the effect of tirzepatide on 24-hour BP, measured by ambulatory BP monitoring (ABPM) in patients with obesity but without type 2 diabetes. Data were included for 600 participants in a substudy of the randomized SURMOUNT-1 trial that examined the effects of once-weekly tirzepatide (5, 10, and 15 mg) in individuals with a body mass index ≥27 kg/m2, who underwent 24-hour ABPM at baseline and week 36; 494 participants had valid data at both baseline and week 36.

The researchers found that compared with placebo, treatment with each tirzepatide dose reduced 24-hour systolic BP at 36 weeks. The placebo-adjusted systolic BP change from baseline was −7.4, −10.6, and −8.0 mm Hg for 5, 10, and 15 mg tirzepatide, respectively. For both day and nighttime BP, the results were consistent, with significant reductions seen for each tirzepatide dose versus placebo. Change in 24-hour systolic BP correlated with change in body weight in pooled tirzepatide analyses. In mediation analyses, changes in ambulatory systolic BP were partially mediated by changes in weight.

“These data provide further evidence for the potential benefits of tirzepatide on cardiometabolic health and cardiovascular outcomes,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly, which manufactures tirzepatide and funded the study.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

