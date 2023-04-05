The following is a summary of the A Double-Blind Randomized Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Trial of Tobramycin Inhalation Solution in Adults With Bronchiectasis With Pseudomonas aeruginosa Infection,” published in the January 2023 issue of Chest by Guan, et al.

Despite its potential benefit in treating bronchiectasis, tobramycin nebulization has only been tested in a few human clinical trials. Here, they assessed the effectiveness and safety of nebulized tobramycin inhalation solution (TIS) in treating Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection in adults with bronchiectasis. A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial was conducted across multiple sites for 16 weeks during phase 3. Between October 2018 and July 2021, potential adult participants with bronchiectasis were sought out.

Using a vibrating-mesh nebulizer, patients were given either TIS (300 mg/5 mL twice daily) or normal saline (5 mL twice daily) following standard care. In each of the two cycles that made up the treatment plan, patients were given either treatment for 28 days or a break from treatment for the same time. P aeruginosa density and the Quality-of-Life Index for Bronchiectasis-Related Respiratory Symptoms on Day 29 were coprimary endpoints. There were 167 patients in the tobramycin group and 172 patients in the placebo group in the modified intention-to-treat population.

Both P aeruginosa density and the Quality-of-Life Bronchiectasis Respiratory Symptoms score were significantly lower on day 29 for the TIS group compared to the placebo group (adjusted mean difference, 1.74 log 10 colony-forming units/g; 95% CI, 1.12-2.35; P< .001). Day 85 yielded the same results. On days 29, 57, and 85, TIS significantly decreased the 24-hour sputum volume and sputum purulence score. On day 29, more patients in the tobramycin group were culture-negative for P aeruginosa than in the placebo group (29.3% vs. 10.6%). Both the frequency and severity of adverse events were similar between the two groups. In patients with bronchiectasis and P aeruginosa infection, TIS is an effective treatment option with an acceptable safety profile.

