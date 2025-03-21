Tissue Oxygen Saturation and Outcomes in Circulatory Shock

Photo Credit: AI
The following is a summary of “Clinical outcomes and peripheral tissue oxygen saturation monitoring of the knee region by near-infrared spectroscopy in circulatory shock: a prospective observational cohort study,” published in the March 2025 issue of Critical Care by Varis et al.
Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine whether peripheral tissue oxygen saturation (StO2), measured with near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), non-invasively indicated tissue hypoperfusion and predicted organ dysfunction and mortality.
They enrolled individuals with circulatory shock from April 2019 to May 2023 in 3 intensive care units (ICU). Adults meeting circulatory shock criteria within 24 hours of ICU admission were included. Continuous 48-hour peripheral StO2 monitoring (INVOS™) was performed at the knee. Mean StO2 and areas below set thresholds quantified hypoperfusion burden. The primary outcome was Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA) score change, categorized as improvement or non-improvement from enrolment to day 7 or ICU discharge, with death within 7 days classified as non-improvement and secondary outcomes included 90-day mortality.
The results showed that 256 individuals were included, though enrolment was non-consecutive due to factors like the COVID-19 pandemic. The median 48-hour mean peripheral StO2 was 68.3% (interquartile range [IQR] 57.5–74.1) in those with SOFA improvement (n = 171) and 63.5% (IQR 52.7–70.8, P = 0.020) in non-improvers (n = 85). Among 90-day survivors, the median was 68.7% (IQR 58.2–74.5), compared to 60.9% (IQR 49.5–67.1, P < 0.001) in non-survivors. No significant differences were found in areas below predefined StO2 thresholds between SOFA-improvers and non-improvers, but all areas were larger in 90-day non-survivors. The 90-day mortality rate was 27.0% (n = 69). Multivariable analysis showed an association between 48-hour mean StO2 and 90-day mortality (Odds ratio [OR] 0.97, 95% confidence interval [CI 95%] 0.94–1.00, P = 0.047), but this association was no longer significant after excluding the last 6 hours of StO2 registration for individuals who died during monitoring (n = 29, OR 0.97, CI 95% 0.94–1.00, P = 0.062).
Investigators concluded that lower peripheral StO2 was associated with increased 90-day mortality patients with critical illness with circulatory shock
Source: ccforum.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13054-025-05363-1
