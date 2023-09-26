TMAs after Kidney Transplantation in the Contemporary Era

The following is a summary of “Thrombotic microangiopathies after kidney transplantation in modern era: nosology based on chronology,” published in the September 2023 issue of Nephrology by Tokarski et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating the incidence, risk factors, and outcomes of thrombotic microangiopathies (TMAs) in kidney transplant recipients (KTRs). They analyzed the epidemiology of adjudicated TMA in consecutive KTR from 2009 to 2021.

The results indicated TMA in 4.7% (77/1644) of KTRs. Early TMA (31.2% of all KTRs) occurred within 3 days (median) during the first 2 weeks. Triggers were antibody-mediated rejection (ABMR) (4 cases) and bacterial infections (6 issues). Graft survival (GS) was 100%, with an 8% recurrence rate (RR). Unexpected TMA (40.2%) occurred anytime within 3.0 years (median) during follow-up. Triggers were infections (EBV/CMV: 10 cases, bacterial: 6 issues) and chronic active ABMR (5 issues). GSl was 81%, with a 16% RR. Graft-failure-associated TMA (28.6% of graft losses) occurred after 8.8 years (median). Triggers were acute (4 cases) or chronic active (14 cases), ABMR, infections (viral: 6 cases, bacterial: 5 cases), and cancer (6 issues). About 15 patients had transplantectomy, with a 27% RR. Atypical (6 occurrences) and typical (2 occurrences) hemolytic and uremic syndrome, as well as isolated CNI toxicity (4 occurrences), were infrequent. TMA features were present in two-thirds of biopsies.

Investigators concluded that the new classification of post-transplant TMA identifies distinct clinical phenotypes with different causes and prognosis.

Source: bmcnephrol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12882-023-03326-8