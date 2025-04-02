Tofacitinib Improves Disease Activity and Immune Regulation in Sjögren’s Disease

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

The following is a summary of “Evaluating the therapeutic potential of tofacitinib in Sjögren’s disease: a comprehensive clinical and immunological assessment,” published in the March 2025 issue of Rheumatology by Liu et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the efficacy, safety, and immunological effects of tofacitinib in Sjögren’s Disease (SjD), focusing on disease activity and immune modulation.

They conducted 2 cohort studies: 1 retrospective (Cohort I) and 1 prospective (Cohort II) to assess oral tofacitinib in SjD. All participants were evaluated for disease activity and lab parameters, with circulating T cells analyzed for follicular helper T (Tfh) and peripheral helper T (Tph) cells.

The results showed that in Cohort I, 112 patients treated with tofacitinib had a significant ESSDAI score improvement (median [IQR], 8.00 [4.25, 15.75] vs 6.50 [2.25, 12.75], P < 0.001). In Cohort II, 10 patients completed 12 months of treatment, with a significant ESSDAI reduction at 6 months (P = 0.001). ESSPRI scores decreased by at least 1 point or 15% in 80% (8/10) of patients. Th17 cells declined significantly (mean ± SD, 14.84 ± 7.70 vs 7.74 ± 4.24, P = 0.008), with reductions in Tfh, Tph, pSTAT-3 levels in CD4+ T cells, and disease activity. No serious adverse events (AEs) occurred in either cohort.

Investigators found that tofacitinib improved disease activity and immune regulation in SjD and was associated with suppressing Tfh and Tph cells, suggesting its potential as a treatment option.

