TOKYO (Reuters) – A residential-care facility in Tokyo for babies and toddlers on Wednesday reported eight cases of coronavirus infections, local media said.

One staff member at the institution had tested positive for the virus on April 16, prompting a test of its residents, Kyodo News said. None of the eight children who tested positive were showing major symptoms such as a fever, Kyodo said.

Saiseikai Central Hospital, which runs the institution, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Japan relies on institutional care for the majority of children who cannot live with their parents for reasons such as abuse and neglect.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)