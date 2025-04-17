SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Tool for Clinician Adherence to BP Guidelines “Benefits Providers & Patients”

Apr 17, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Burnier M. Poor Physician Adherence to Clinical Guidelines in Hypertension-Time for Physicians to Face Clinical Inertia. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(8):e2426830. Published 2024 Aug 1. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.26830

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Michel Burnier, MD

    Photo Credit: ESC 365

    Emeritus Professor
    Faculty of Biology and Medicine
    University of Lausanne

     

    Michel Burnier, MD, has indicated that he has no relevant financial disclosures to mention.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement