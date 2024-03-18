SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Top-Down Treatment Strategy Benefits Patients With Early Crohn’s Disease

Mar 18, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Biasci D, et al. A blood-based prognostic biomarker in IBD [published correction appears in Gut. 2019 Oct;68(10):1909-1912]. Gut. 2019;68(8):1386-1395. doi:10.1136/gutjnl-2019-318343

Noor N, et al. PROFILE trial: a biomarker-stratified, clinical trial of treatment strategies in patients with newly diagnosed Crohn’s disease. OP01, 19th Congress of ECCO, February 21–24, 2024, Stockholm, Sweden.

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

Advertisement

PW PODCAST

MEETING BRIEFS

Business of Medicine

View all
Advertisement