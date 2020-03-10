WARSAW (Reuters) – One of Poland’s top armed forces generals Jaroslaw Mika has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a military conference in Germany, Poland’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Mika took part in a conference on strategic communication involving the “Defender-Europe 20” U.S. army deployment exercises on March 6 in Wiesbaden, a spokesman for the Polish armed forces said.

On Monday the U.S. Army said the commander of U.S. Army Europe, Lieutenant General Christopher Cavoli, along with several staff members, may have been exposed to the coronavirus during a conference.

According to the U.S. Army Europe press office in Wiesbaden, Cavoli was also at a “Defender-Europe 20” conference in Wiesbaden on March 6.

U.S. Army Europe declined to confirm the two officers were at the same conference.

Mika is the general commander of Poland’s armed forces and is one of the central European country’s top commanders. The spokesman said his illness had not caused any disruption for the army.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Alison Williams)