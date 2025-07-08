Top Tips for First-Pass Clean Claims

Photo Credit: iStock.com/ogichobanov

Claims denials increased by 60% in 2024, underscoring the urgent need for more accurate first-pass submissions through enhanced data and EHR utilization.

According to the Medical Management Group Association (MGMA), healthcare organizations experienced 60% more claims denials in 2024 than the previous year. In this environment, it’s no surprise that a high number of RCM professionals express concerns about first-pass claim acceptance.

Processing first-pass clean claims is one of the most important indicators of high-performing revenue cycle management. Currently, MGMA points to a best practice of 95% clean claims. Anything under 85% is a cause for concern. Yet with payers becoming more aggressive and complex in their denials and resubmission processes, an ever-changing regulatory environment, and staffing shortages in billing and coding departments, healthcare organizations may struggle to know where to start. The answer lies in first understanding why claims are being denied and, second, taking practical steps to avoid denials.

Top Reasons for Claims Denials

The vast majority of claims are denied due to errors in submissions. These errors can result from various factors, including incorrect data entry, inadequate procedures, and insufficient workflows to address key points in the submission process. The most common reasons that claims are denied are:

Missing or incorrect information. In general, these oversights are the result of human error as providers and staff enter information into a patient record. Whether it’s important patient data, improper coding, or missing insurance information, errors like these will impact the successful submission of the claim. Lack of prior authorization. Most payers require authorization for procedures or visits in advance. Failing to secure this will likely result in a denial upon submission. Procedure not covered by the payer. This is a step in the process that requires a simple verification, yet surprisingly, it’s often overlooked. Multiple or duplicate claims. If a duplicate claim is inadvertently filed for the same service on the same day by the same professional, the payer will deny both claims.

These reasons, among many others, can lead to disruptions in cash flow. That disruption is even more significant if the denied claim is not successfully reworked (or even attempted to be reworked at all). It’s been estimated that 35% of denied claims are never resubmitted for payment. That’s a loss of revenue, a barrier to growth, and a negative impact on provider satisfaction.

A Roadmap to Increasing First-Pass Clean Claims

The journey to clean claims involves a two-pronged approach. The first is gaining visibility into your electronic health records (EHR) system to identify the roadblocks. The second is implementing a tactical approach to ensure all points in the process are efficient and accurate.

Gaining Visibility Into the Organization’s EHR System

A properly optimized EHR system will provide key insights into the financial status of a healthcare organization. Many organizations that have implemented their EHRs are only scratching the surface in terms of the data and insights available–information that can drive financial success. This includes:

KPI Dashboards: A llows an organization to view its overall performance, breaking down data by professional and by facility. The information is easily viewable by trends and over 12 months.

llows an organization to view its overall performance, breaking down data by professional and by facility. The information is easily viewable by trends and over 12 months. Custom Reporting: Helps identify gaps in workflow, encounters without claims, denial trends, and the last activity on claims. This last point is particularly helpful in ensuring that claims receive consistent follow-up every 30 days.

Helps identify gaps in workflow, encounters without claims, denial trends, and the last activity on claims. This last point is particularly helpful in ensuring that claims receive consistent follow-up every 30 days. Claims Rule Engine: Leverages the EHR system to halt submission of claims that contain errors or are missing information.

Tactical Approach to Increasing First-Time Clean Claims

Once a healthcare organization has access to the data and insights it needs, practical plans can now be put in place for clean claims submission.

Look to AI for help . Today, many leading EHR systems are rolling out AI features to facilitate the accurate and efficient entry of data. eClinicalWorks V 12.0.3, for example, includes an AI assistant that can automatically drop proper codes into the record, review charts, and check for coding accuracy in a patient’s record to provide an alert for errors detected. Eligibility insights are also available to quickly check benefits.

. Today, many leading EHR systems are rolling out AI features to facilitate the accurate and efficient entry of data. eClinicalWorks V 12.0.3, for example, includes an AI assistant that can automatically drop proper codes into the record, review charts, and check for coding accuracy in a patient’s record to provide an alert for errors detected. Eligibility insights are also available to quickly check benefits. Optimize technology for accurate, efficient use. A properly optimized EHR system will deliver the visibility described above, paving the way for greater accuracy and improved workflows throughout the entire revenue cycle management process. Coupled with customized coaching for professionals and staff, the entire organization gains confidence in its use of the system, finds purpose in the work, and ultimately achieves improved cash flow and profitability.

A properly optimized EHR system will deliver the visibility described above, paving the way for greater accuracy and improved workflows throughout the entire revenue cycle management process. Coupled with customized coaching for professionals and staff, the entire organization gains confidence in its use of the system, finds purpose in the work, and ultimately achieves improved cash flow and profitability. Keep patient information up-to-date . Always confirm and update the information in patient records with each visit. Between visits, many EHR system professionals and RCM companies can establish workflows to periodically check in with patients, enabling them to keep their information and insurance coverage up to date.

. Always confirm and update the information in patient records with each visit. Between visits, many EHR system professionals and RCM companies can establish workflows to periodically check in with patients, enabling them to keep their information and insurance coverage up to date. Verify coverage and prior authorization . This step should be performed prior to the patient encounter. Key points for verification include precertification or referral requirements, filing limits, and maximum benefits, among others.

. This step should be performed prior to the patient encounter. Key points for verification include precertification or referral requirements, filing limits, and maximum benefits, among others. Code to the highest specificity. Optimizing the use of a leading EHR system, particularly those with AI features implemented, will facilitate this process. Whenever possible, it’s advisable to code to the fifth digit to reduce denials.

Following this roadmap supports healthcare organizations’ path to financial success, facilitates their growth goals, and enables the fulfillment of their mission to provide quality patient care.