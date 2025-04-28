Towards greener prescribing? Swedish general practitioners’ support for policies to reduce pharmaceutical pollution.

Prescribing pharmaceuticals is essential to improve health, but it also has substantial environmental impact. This study investigated the extent to which Swedish general practitioners (GPs) are willing to integrate environmental aspects into treatment decisions and their opinions on policies to reduce pharmaceutical pollution.

A questionnaire assessing environmental considerations in prescribing was developed and distributed to 1233 Swedish GPs and physicians in training (response rate: 22%) between September 2023 and June 2024. It included 3 patient cases to assess trade-offs between therapeutic effect and environmental impact of pharmaceuticals used for pain management, blood pressure reduction, and contraception. Questions about attitudes to policies to reduce the environmental impact of pharmaceuticals were also included. Data were analysed using descriptive and inferential statistics.

Most respondents were willing to prescribe a less effective pharmaceutical if it was environmentally preferable, 77% for pain management and blood pressure reduction, and 50% for contraception. Environmental impact was ranked as the least important factor in prescribing decisions when compared to cost, regional treatment guidelines, dosage intervals, and user-friendliness. A total of 68% of respondents agreed that physicians should consider environmental aspects when prescribing, however only a few often searched for environmental information when prescribing. Policies directed towards other stakeholders, such as authorities and the pharmaceutical industry, received substantial support.

Swedish GPs are willing to consider environmental factors when prescribing. However, other factors are more often considered and GPs attribute higher responsibility to other actors. Improving access to environmental information about pharmaceuticals could support greener prescribing.

© 2025 The Author(s). British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology published by John Wiley & Sons Ltd on behalf of British Pharmacological Society.

Author admin