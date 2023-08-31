Traditional Chinese Medicine Is Successful in HFrEF

Qiliqiangxin decreased the risk for cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalization in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction.

Qiliqiangxin capsules decreased the risk for cardiovascular death and heart failure hospitalization in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The capsules were well tolerated, and the authors concluded that qiliqiangxin may be a novel approach in the management of patients with HFrEF.

“Qiliqiangxin has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for over 1,000 years,” said Dr Xinli Li, MD, PhD, at ESC Congress 2023. “This product has been shown to reduce NT-proBNP in patients with chronic HF.” The randomized controlled trial QUEST hypothesized that qiliqiangxin capsules on top of standard of care outperform placebo on top of standard of care in terms of cardiovascular outcomes in patients with HFrEF. In total, 3,119 patients were randomly assigned 1:1 to receive either qiliqiangxin or placebo. The primary outcome was a composite of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for HF.

After a median 18.3 months of follow-up, the primary endpoint was met, favoring patients in the qiliqiangxin arm over patients in the placebo arm (HR, 0.78; 95% CI, 0.68–0.90; P<0.001). Moreover, qiliqiangxin reduced the risk for both hospitalization for HF (HR, 0.76; 95% CI, 0.64–0.90; P=0.002) and cardiovascular death (HR, 0.83; 95% CI 0.68–1.00; P<0.05) as individual endpoints.

The qiliqiangxin capsules were well tolerated and did not lead to an increase in adverse events (AEs), serious AEs, or discontinuations related to AEs, compared with placebo.

