Trajectories of Illness Perception in BCRL among Women with Breast Cancer

The following is a summary of “Longitudinal trajectories of illness perception regarding breast cancer-related lymphedema among women with breast cancer,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Journal of Psychosomatic Research by Jing et al.

Identify longitudinal trajectories of illness perception (IP) regarding breast cancer-related lymphedema (BCRL) in the first six months after surgery among women with breast cancer and investigate the predictive impacts of demographic and clinical variables on IP trajectories. From August 2019 through August 2021, 328 of the 352 patients who participated in this study were included in the data analysis. At baseline (1–3 days following surgery), demographic and clinical characteristics were compiled.

At baseline and 1 month, 3 months, and 6 months post-surgery, the revised BCRL-specific illness perception questionnaire was used to assess IP regarding BCRL. To analyze the data, a multilevel model was applied. During the first six months following surgery, the “timeline acute/chronic” and “illness coherence” dimensions demonstrated positive growth trajectories; the “personal control” and “treatment control” dimensions showed negative growth trajectories; and the courses of identity, consequences, cyclicality, and emotional influence perceptions regarding BCRL did not demonstrate any significant changes.

Age, level of education, marital status, employment status, monthly family income per person, cancer stage, and status of lymph nodes excised were identified as factors that predicted IP trajectories. The current study determined significant changes in four IP dimensions during the first six months after surgery and the predictive effects of specific demographic and clinical factors on IP trajectories. These findings may assist healthcare providers in understanding the dynamic characteristics of BCRL IPs in breast cancer patients and identify patients with a propensity for inappropriate BCRL IPs.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022399923002015