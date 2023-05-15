We aimed to identify trajectories of the evolution of post COVID-19 condition, up to two years after symptom onset.

The ComPaRe long COVID e-cohort is a prospective cohort of patients with symptoms lasting at least two months after SARS-CoV2 infection. We used trajectory modelling to identify different trajectories in the evolution of post COVID-19 condition, based on symptoms collected every 60 days using the long COVID Symptom Tool.

A total of 2,197 patients were enrolled in the cohort between December 2020 and July 2022 when the Omicron variant was not dominant. Three trajectories of the evolution of post COVID-19 condition were identified: “high persistent symptoms” (4%), “rapidly decreasing symptoms” (5%), and “slowly decreasing symptoms” (91%). Participants with high persistent symptoms were older and more likely to report a history of systemic diseases. They often reported tachycardia, bradycardia, palpitations, and arrhythmia. Participants with rapidly decreasing symptoms were younger and more likely to report a confirmed infection. They often reported diarrhoea and back pain. Participants with slowly decreasing symptoms were more likely to have functional diseases.

Most of patients with post COVID-19 condition improve slowly over time, while 5% have rapid improvement in the two years after symptom onset and 4% have a persistent condition.

The authors received no specific funding for this study.

