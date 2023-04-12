The following is a summary of “Tralokinumab treatment improves the skin microbiota by increasing the microbial diversity in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: Analysis of microbial diversity in ECZTRA 1, a randomized controlled trial,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Dermatology by Beck, et al.

Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a skin condition characterized by microbial dysbiosis, immune dysregulation, and a damaged skin barrier.

Staphylococcus aureus is the most commonly found bacteria in the microbiome of AD patients. Tralokinumab, a treatment approved for moderate-to-severe AD, targets the cytokine interleukin 13 and improves the skin barrier and immune abnormalities. However, it was unclear how tralokinumab affected the skin microbiome. Therefore, for a study, researchers sought to investigate the impact of tralokinumab on the skin microbiome by analyzing the lesional skin of patients with moderate-to-severe AD from the phase 3 ECZTRA 1 trial.

In a subset of ECZTRA 1 participants, microbiome profiling, S. aureus abundance, and biomarker data were evaluated at baseline and weeks 8, 16, 28, and 52 of treatment.

Tralokinumab treatment was associated with increased microbial diversity, reduced S. aureus abundance, and increased abundance of the commensal coagulase-negative Staphylococci. Limitations of the study included a lack of S. aureus abundance data at week 8, sampling site variation between participants, and possible influence from concomitant systemic anti-infectives.

Targeting the interleukin 13 cytokines with tralokinumab may improve microbial dysbiosis seen in AD skin by indirectly or directly affecting the skin microbiome.

Reference: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(22)03150-4/fulltext