Tranexamic Acid Reduces Blood Loss & Improves Outcomes in Burn Surgery

Tranexamic acid (TXA) administered via IV during burn surgery results in improved overall patient outcomes, according to findings published in Burns. Investigators examined the efficacy of systemic TXA in patients with severe burns (total body surface area [TBSA], >20%) undergoing surgery, looking at the impact of TXA on surgical bleeding, operating time, IV fluid needs, length of stay (LOS), and overall outcomes. A total of 94 patients were randomly assigned into two groups (47 each). The researchers administered TXA as a 10 mg/kg loading dose, followed by a 1 mg/kg/h infusion during surgery. Results indicated significant declines in blood loss (P=0.043), total IV fluid volume (P=0.021), OR time (P=0.002), LOS (P=0.0001), and transfusions (P=0.024) in the TXA group. Women and patients without inhalation injuries demonstrated better responses to TXA treatment. Patients in the TXA group had lower graft survival rates. “IV TXA can be effective in reducing blood loss during major burn surgeries and improving overall outcomes,” the researchers wrote.