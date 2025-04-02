Trans-Omics Analysis Identifies MMP12 as a Key Marker in Systemic Vasculitis

Photo Credit: DouglasOlivares

The following is a summary of “Trans-omics landscape of systemic vasculitis identified matrix metalloproteinase 12 as a novel signature molecule,” published in the March 2025 issue of Rheumatology by Matsumoto et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study using trans-omics analysis and identified MMP12 as a potential biomarker in systemic vasculitis.

They enrolled patients with newly diagnosed or relapsed rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases from June 2013 to September 2022. Vasculitis-specific molecules were screened using serum proteome analysis and whole-blood RNA sequencing, then validated with immunohistochemical staining and spatial transcriptome analysis.

The results showed that serum proteome and RNA sequencing identified matrix metalloproteinase (MMP) 12 as a key molecule in systemic vasculitis, distinguishing it from other rheumatic diseases, reflecting disease activity, and predicting relapse in large-vessel vasculitis. MMP12 detected insidious disease activity even under interleukin-6 inhibition. Immunohistochemical staining showed MMP12 in tissue-infiltrating CD206-positive macrophages. Spatial transcriptome analysis linked MMP12-positive macrophages to macrophage maturation and multinucleated giant cell formation.

Investigators identified MMP12 as a disease-specific molecule linked to macrophage maturation and multinucleated giant cell formation, reflecting disease activity independently of the interleukin-6 pathway in systemic vasculitis.

Source: academic.oup.com/rheumatology/advance-article/doi/10.1093/rheumatology/keaf175/8096386