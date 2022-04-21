For a study, the researchers sought to use the Peristeen device to assess the efficacy of transanal irrigation (TAI) in pediatric patients with neurogenic bowel dysfunction (NBD) who had not previously been treated with catheter-based TAI (Coloplast). Patients with NBD who were dissatisfied with their bowel regimen or had no bowel regimen were recruited prospectively and assessed using the neurogenic bowel dysfunction score (NBDS) before starting Peristeen medication (Time 0). The NBDS scores were reviewed twice after the first 6 months of Peristeen use (Time 1) and again after more than 6 months of Peristeen use (Time 2). About 104 participants with NBD were enrolled in the study over a 26-month period. The average age was somewhere between 10.6 and 4.7 years (range 3–18 years). At Time 1, the NBDS had been reduced by 14 points on average from its initial score. Time 2 followed a similar pattern, with an average loss of 13 points from the initial score. At Time 1, there was a statistically significant decrease of 14 points, P<0.001, and this reaction was maintained at Time 2, with a statistically significant reduction of 13 points, P<0.001, in scores from initiation. At both Time 1 and Time 2, Peristeen improved patient satisfaction and quality of life. Peristeen appears to enhance the quality of life in children patients with NBD, according to the outcomes. When the young patients with NBD were started on Peristeen, their NBDS significantly enhanced. Lower scores were seen at Time 1 and Time 2, indicating that their general NBD had improved.

