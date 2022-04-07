For a study, researchers sought to assess the effectiveness of transanal irrigation (TAI) in pediatric patients with neurogenic bowel dysfunction (NBD) who had not previously received catheter-based TAI utilizing the Peristeen device (Coloplast). Prospective enrollment of NBD patients who were dissatisfied with their bowel regimen or had no bowel regimen in situ was assessed using the neurogenic bowel dysfunction score (NBDS) prior to starting Peristeen medication (Time 0). NBDS scores were reviewed twice: first during the first 6 months (Time 1) of starting Peristeen and again after more than 6 months (Time 2).

ABOUT 104 people with NBD were included in the study during a 26-month period. The average age was 10.6 years and 4.7 months (range: 3–18 years). The NBDS at Time 1 was reduced by 14 points on average from the original score. At Time 2, a similar trend was seen, with an average drop of 13 points from the initial score. At Time 1, there was a statistically significant drop of 14 points, P <0.001, which was maintained at Time 2 with a statistically significant fall in scores from the commencement of 13 points, P< 0.001. Peristeen improved patient satisfaction and quality of life at both Time 1 and Time 2.

Peristeen appears to improve the quality of life in pediatric patients with NBD, according to the findings. When young patients with NBD were started on Peristeen, their NBDS improved significantly. Lower scores were obtained at both Time 1 and Time 2, indicating that their general NBD had improved.

