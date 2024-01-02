Transcriptional Profiling of Human Trophoblast Cells under Calcitriol and TGF-β1 Treatment

The following is a summary of “Transcriptional landscape of human trophoblast cells treated with calcitriol and TGF-β1,” published in the January 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Romero-Córdoba, et al.

Calcitriol and transforming growth factor beta 1 (TGF-β1) control different biological processes based on the genetic target, cell type, and the situation. Several studies have shown that calcitriol and TGF-βs have effects on the placenta that are different from each other. However, there was no information about what happens when these two substances are combined. For a study, researchers sought to use a whole genome expression microarray to look at the effects of calcitriol, TGF-β1, and the two together on human trophoblast cells grown in primary cultures.

The study of the data showed a group of genes that were differently expressed and were affected by each drug. The enrichment pathway analysis showed that calcitriol modulates genes that deal with metabolic processes like making vitamin D, steroids, fat-soluble vitamins, immunity, and antimicrobial reactions. The study found a few genes that were differently upregulated in response to TGF-β1. These genes were mostly linked to the neutrophil immune response.

In the end, the study showed that calcitriol and TGF-β1 increased the activity of genes involved in immune system functions and the production of unsaturated fatty acids, eicosanoids, lipoxins, and other chemicals. On the other hand, the mixture slowed down pathways that mainly were linked to breaking down acylglycerols and peptides, the PPAR signaling pathway, the reaction of cells to low-density lipoprotein stimuli, the renin-angiotensin system, and the breakdown, release, and movement of lipids. In line with these findings, the combination treatment on human trophoblast cells caused neutral lipid droplets to gather inside the cells and increased the production of 15-hydroxyprostaglandin dehydrogenase genes and proteins. Finally, the data showed that the mixture changed the transcriptional landscape compared to each treatment alone. This mainly affected the storage, activity, and metabolism of lipids, which could affect the growth of the placenta.

