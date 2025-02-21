Transcutaneous Pelvic Floor Magnetic Stimulation and Urination Training for OAB in Children

Photo Credit: Drazen

The following is a summary of “Clinical efficacy of transcutaneous pelvic floor magnetic stimulation combined with urination training in the treatment of overactive bladder in children,” published in the February 2025 issue of BMC Pediatrics by Lin et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the clinical effect of transcutaneous pelvic floor magnetic stimulation combined with urination training in treating overactive bladder (OAB) in children.

They collected clinical data of 42 children with OAB treated with transcutaneous pelvic floor magnetic stimulation and urination training from March to December 2022 (Group B). They used data from 50 children treated with urination training from December 2021 to February 2022 (Group A) as controls and compared clinical efficacy between groups.

The results showed that after 2 weeks, Akbal scores in both groups were significantly lower than before (P < 0.05), with Group B scoring lower than Group A (P < 0.05). MVV, AVV, maximum and average urinary flow rates, and voiding frequency differed significantly between groups and before and after treatment (P < 0.05). Group B showed greater improvement in MVV, AVV, urinary flow rates, voiding frequency, frequent urination, urgency, and quality of life than Group A (P < 0.05).

Investigators found that transcutaneous pelvic floor magnetic stimulation combined with urination training was effective in treating children with OAB. This method improved symptoms, bladder capacity, and urination function better than urination training alone after 2 weeks.

Source: bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-025-05460-8#Abs1