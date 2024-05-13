SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Transfer of the Dual Orexin Receptor Antagonist Daridorexant into Breast Milk of Healthy Lactating Women.

May 13, 2024

Contributors: Priska Kaufmann,Clemens Muehlan,Marion Anliker-Ort,Giancarlo Sabattini,Nicholas Siebers,Jasper Dingemanse

  • Priska Kaufmann

    Department of Clinical Pharmacology, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Allschwil, Switzerland.

    Clemens Muehlan

    Department of Clinical Pharmacology, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Allschwil, Switzerland.

    Marion Anliker-Ort

    Department of Clinical Pharmacology, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Allschwil, Switzerland.

    Giancarlo Sabattini

    Preclinical Pharmacokinetics and Metabolism, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Allschwil, Switzerland.

    Nicholas Siebers

    Labcorp, Madison, WI, USA.

    Jasper Dingemanse

    Department of Clinical Pharmacology, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Allschwil, Switzerland.

