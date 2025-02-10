Transfusion Thresholds in MI Impact Long-Term Survival

Photo Credit: sudok1

For patients with acute myocardial infarction (MI) and anemia, 30-day mortality and MI did not differ between restrictive versus liberal transfusion strategy. A restrictive transfusion strategy was associated with increased all-cause mortality at six months, according to NEJM Evidence. Jeffrey L. Carson, MD, and colleagues randomly assigned patients to restrictive (transfusion threshold of 7 to 8 g/dL) or liberal (transfusion threshold of 10 g/dL) red cell transfusion strategy; data was from 4,311 patients in four trials. The composite of 30-day mortality or MI occurred in 15.4% and 13.8% of patients in the restrictive strategy and liberal strategy groups (RR, 1.13; 95% CI, 0.97-1.30). Death at 30 days occurred in 9.3% and 8.1% of patients in the restrictive and liberal strategy groups (RR, 1.15; 95% CI, 0.95-1.39), and cardiac death at 30 days in 5.5% and 3.7% (RR, 1.47; 95% CI, 1.11-1.94). No significant difference was seen in heart failure. All-cause mortality at six months occurred in 20.5% and 19.1% of patients in the restrictive versus liberal strategy groups (HR, 1.08; 95% CI, 1.05-1.11).