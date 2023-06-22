The following is a summary of “Utilizing a Questionnaire to Implement a Risk-based Antibiotic Prophylaxis Protocol for Transrectal Prostate Biopsy,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Urology by Gul, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to develop and evaluate a risk-based antibiotic prophylaxis protocol for patients undergoing transrectal prostate biopsy.

A risk-based protocol for antibiotic prophylaxis before the transrectal prostate biopsy was developed. Patients were screened for infection risk factors using a self-administered questionnaire. The protocol was implemented from January 1, 2020, to March 31, 2020. Patient risk factors, antibiotic regimens, and 30-day infection rates were compared between patients undergoing transrectal prostate biopsies during the intervention period and three months before the intervention.

There were 116 prostate biopsies in the preintervention group and 104 in the intervention group. While there was no significant difference in the number of high-risk patients between the two groups (48% vs. 55%; P = 0.33), the percentage of patients treated with augmented prophylaxis decreased from 74% to 45% (P = 0.03). The duration of antibiotic administration and the median number of doses prescribed also decreased significantly. Despite the significant decrease in antibiotic use, there were no differences in infection rates (5% vs. 5%; P = 0.90) or sepsis rates (1% vs. 2%; P = 0.60).

A risk-based protocol for prophylactic antibiotics before the prostate biopsy was developed and implemented. The protocol resulted in reduced antibiotic use without an increase in infectious complications. The risk-based approach may help optimize antibiotic prophylaxis in patients undergoing transrectal prostate biopsy.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00147-4/fulltext