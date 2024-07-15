Treatment and genetic analysis of multiple supernumerary and impacted teeth in an adolescent patient.

Multiple supernumerary teeth, combined with numerous impacted teeth, can lead to various malocclusions, posing significant treatment challenges. While certain genes associated with syndromic cases of multiple supernumerary and impacted teeth have been identified, the etiologies of non-syndromic cases still largely remain elusive.

Here, we report a treatment of a 12-year-old boy who presented with 10 supernumerary teeth and 6 impacted teeth, accompanied by a genetic analysis to explore the underlying etiology. During the treatment, fifteen teeth were extracted, and various skilled techniques, including the closed-eruption technique and the application of by-pass arches, were utilized. Post-treatment, traction was successful for all the impacted teeth, without any tooth mobility or reduction in gingival height. Space closure, well-aligned teeth, and excellent functional occlusion were achieved. Furthermore, comprehensive genetic analysis was conducted through whole-exome sequencing on the patient and his parents, which revealed a potential link between the patient’s numerous supernumerary teeth and abnormal mineralization. Notably, the p.Ser496Pro variant in the TCF7L2 gene was identified as a potential candidate variant in this patient.

Overall, our findings not only report the treatment of a rare case involving multiple supernumerary and impacted teeth but also offer valuable insights into the molecular basis of supernumerary teeth.

