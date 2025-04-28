Treatment Discontinuation in MRD Negative Multiple Myeloma

The following is a summary of “Retrospective analysis of treatment discontinuation in minimal residual disease negative multiple myeloma,” published in the March 2025 issue of International Journal of Hematology by Sato et al.

Minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity is a strong predictor of long-term outcomes in multiple myeloma (MM). Real-world practice considers treatment discontinuation to lower costs and minimize toxicity.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on treatment discontinuation in MRD-negative MM, highlighting potential benefits like reduced healthcare costs and fewer adverse events.

They retrospectively analyzed patients who reached MRD negativity and discontinued treatment.

The results showed that 39 MM cases were included (17 eligible and 22 ineligibles for autologous stem cell transplantation). The median time to next treatment was 42.4 months. About 10 patients (25%) required additional treatment due to paraproteins or clinical relapse. The cumulative incidence of relapse at 12 and 48 months was 11.7% (95% CI, 4.5–28.2%) and 26.4% (95% CI, 12.8–49.6%), respectively. Multivariate analysis found elevated lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) at first visit and t (4;14) as baseline factors significantly associated with worse outcomes. Of these 8 patients (20%) with international staging system (ISS) = I and no risk factors had no recurrence.

Investigators concluded that treatment discontinuation in high-risk cases was potentially unsafe, while low-risk cases showed potential for treatment-free remission.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12185-025-03966-6