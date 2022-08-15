MONDAY, Aug. 15, 2022 (HealthDay News) — There is unmet need for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) flares, according to a study published online Aug. 10 in JAMA Dermatology.

Carla L. Zema, Ph.D., from Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and colleagues used electronic health records from 1,535 patients with GPP to assess flares and treatment.

The researchers found that compared with patients without flares, patients with flares had a 34 percent higher mean Charlson Comorbidity Index score, were almost three times more likely to have inpatient visits, were more than twice as likely to have emergency department visits, and had higher use of almost all treatment classes. Flares were observed across treatment settings (outpatient, 53 percent; inpatient, 36 percent; emergency department, 9 percent). Topical corticosteroids (35 percent), opioids (21 percent), other oral treatments (e.g., methotrexate, cyclosporine, tacrolimus; 13 percent), and oral corticosteroids (11 percent) were the most common treatments for flares. For almost one-quarter of flare episodes (24 percent), patients had no dermatologic treatment 30 days before, during, or 30 days after the episode.

“This cohort study suggests that there is significant unmet need for the treatment of GPP and its flares, as evidenced by patients seeking treatment in inpatient and emergency department settings, as well as the lack of advanced treatments,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

