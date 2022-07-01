Acute radiation dermatitis (ARD) is a common side effect in cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy (RT). For a study, researchers sought to assess the efficacy of a new skin barrier protectant in patients with ARD. The skin barrier protectant was utilised in four patients with various cancer types who were undergoing radiation therapy at two trial locations. All patients were given normal institutional skincare in addition to the new skin barrier protectant. An RT nurse examined the skin responses using a modified version of the Radiation Therapy Oncology Group criteria.

Three of four patients experienced erythema with or without dry desquamation during the last RT session. One patient merely had a little patchy damp wound. Overall, the discomfort and itchiness caused by ARD were minimal or nonexistent. There were no recorded adverse effects associated to the skin barrier protectant. The case series revealed the efficacy and safety of a new skin barrier protectant in the treatment of ARD in cancer patients of various etiologies. The findings paved the way for future research including bigger, more homogeneous patient groups, a well-defined application scheme, and a tighter study design.

Reference:journals.lww.com/aswcjournal/Fulltext/2022/07000/The_Effectiveness_of_a_Novel_Skin_Barrier.12.aspx