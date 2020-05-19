Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection is a new rapidly spreading infectious disease. Current guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) highlights asthmatics as a high-risk group for severe illness from COVID-19. Viruses are common triggers of asthma exacerbations and the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic raises several questions regarding the optimum management strategies. Here, we discuss the contentious issue of whether the mainstay therapies systemic corticosteroids should be used in the routine management of COVID-19-associated asthma exacerbations. Recent guidance from the WHO has advised against the use of corticosteroids if COVID-19 is suspected due to concerns that these agents may impair protective innate anti-viral immune responses. This may not be appropriate in the unique case of asthma exacerbation, a syndrome associated with augmented type 2 inflammation, a disease feature that is known to directly inhibit anti-viral immunity. Corticosteroids, through their suppressive effects on type 2 inflammation, are thus likely to restore impaired anti-viral immunity in asthma and, in contrast to non-asthmatic subjects, have beneficial clinical effects in the context of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

