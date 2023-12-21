Treatment of Strangulation-Induced AARS with Closed Reduction

The following is a summary of “Strangulation-induced atlantoaxial rotatory subluxation treated with closed reduction,” published in the November 2023 issue of Emergency Medicine by Gehrz, et al.

There was a wide category of injuries known as cervical subluxation, which occurs when there is a degree of misalignment of the vertebral bodies concerning the vertebrae that are close to them. Atlantoaxial rotatory subluxation, or AARS, is a subtype of cervical subluxation that occurs when the C1–C2 complex rotates excessively. Etiologies characterized by inflammation, infection, post-surgical complications, and trauma are identified and discussed in detail.

The AARS virus is most often seen in youngsters and rarely manifests in adults. The Researchers discuss the case of an adult male patient who was otherwise healthy and who presented to the emergency room with a strangulation-induced C1–C2 subluxation that included a rotational component. The patient was treated at the bedside by neurosurgery with closed reduction.

What is the reason why an emergency physician needs to be aware of this? It is very important for clinicians to take into consideration a wide variety of significant illnesses when dealing with patients who appear with torticollis, particularly when the patient has been strangled. AARS must be examined in the differential diagnosis, despite the fact that it is exceedingly uncommon in adults. This was because early identification enhanced the probability of effective nonoperative therapy and treatment without surgery.

