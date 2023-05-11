The following is a summary of “Clinical Outcomes With and Without Plasma Exchange in the Treatment of Rapidly Progressive Interstitial Lung Disease Associated With Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathy,” published in the April 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Eggleston, et al.

Idiopathic inflammatory myopathy (IIM) can cause highly fatal, rapidly progressive interstitial lung disease (RP-ILD). Glucocorticoid and adjunctive immunosuppressive therapies are used to treat this condition. Plasma exchange (PE) is an alternative therapy, but its benefit is unclear. Therefore, for a medical records review study, researchers sought to determine whether PE improves outcomes in patients with RP-ILD related to IIM.

They compared the baseline characteristics and clinical outcomes of two patients with IIM-related RP-ILD groups: those who received PE and those who did not. The study used medical record review as a method.

The cohort consisted of 15 patients, with 9 receiving PE. The severity of lung, skin, and musculoskeletal disease and baseline demographic characteristics were not significantly different between the two groups. Five patients required mechanical ventilation (2 in the PE group and 3 in the non-PE group). The median hospitalization was longer in the PE group (27.0 [23.0–36.0] days) than in the non-PE group (12.0 [8.0–14.0] days) (P = 0.02). There was a potential benefit in 30-day mortality improvement in those receiving PE (0% vs. 33%, P = 0.14). Moreover, there was a statistically significant improvement in two important composite endpoints: 30-day mortality or need for lung transplant (0% vs. 50%, P = 0.04) and 1-year mortality or need for lung transplant or hospital readmission for RP-ILD in those receiving PE (22% vs. 83%, P = 0.04).

PE may be a safe salvage therapy for patients with IIM-related RP-ILD when other immunosuppressive therapies fail. Plasma exchange is a potentially underutilized treatment option.

Reference: journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Abstract/2023/04000/Clinical_Outcomes_With_and_Without_Plasma_Exchange.7.aspx